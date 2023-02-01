Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.29). 339,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 383,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.96) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.76. The stock has a market cap of £313.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

