The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.07. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Beauty Health had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.