The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAKE. UBS Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush cut Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

CAKE stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 52,812.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,226,000 after purchasing an additional 655,401 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 696,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 526,109 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $10,018,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 411.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 378,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 304,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

