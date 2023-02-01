The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) is Bridge City Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group makes up 2.9% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.12% of The Ensign Group worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $2,018,882 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

