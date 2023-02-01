The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 208,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 68,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 51,945 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 19,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 263,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

