Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Tops $190.29 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $495.79 million and approximately $190.29 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00028999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00018951 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00220280 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002768 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00153527 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,484,987,372.5754 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04984826 USD and is up 23.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $480,433,633.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

