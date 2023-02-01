Thunder Brawl Trading 92.3% Higher This Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 92.3% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $2,109.11 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02145765 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $3,458.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

