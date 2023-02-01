Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.60

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.60 and last traded at $44.46, with a volume of 654717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Tidewater Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $191.76 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 21,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $637,548.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036,296 shares in the company, valued at $90,086,902.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 366,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,073,512. 8.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Tidewater by 8.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tidewater by 10.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tidewater during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

