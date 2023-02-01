Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.84 and last traded at C$7.92. 108,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 103,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.96 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 147.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$665.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23.

Timbercreek Financial Increases Dividend

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.69%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.