TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Trading 3% Higher

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.27 and last traded at $101.27. 2,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average is $99.74.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

