Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $8.25 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00010104 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.25 billion and approximately $39.70 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028958 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00018768 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00219784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002760 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00154130 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.30936248 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $38,220,625.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

