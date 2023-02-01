Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.17 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.17 billion and approximately $39.48 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00010162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029420 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00018980 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00217797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00157160 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.30936248 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $38,220,625.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

