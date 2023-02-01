Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.13

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.13 and traded as high as $28.71. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 9,667 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

