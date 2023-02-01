Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.13

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.13 and traded as high as $28.71. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 9,667 shares changing hands.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
