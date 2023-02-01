Traxx One Day Volume Tops $181,371.06 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Traxx has a market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $181,371.06 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

