Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Visa were worth $130,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $229.48 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.58. The company has a market capitalization of $432.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.42.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

