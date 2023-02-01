Truist Financial Raises International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $38.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.

IP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 29.1% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

