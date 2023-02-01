U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.34. Approximately 1,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.30% of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

