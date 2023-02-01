Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,131,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $292.16 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.15 and a 52 week high of $350.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.20). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $498.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

