Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) – Analysts at BWS Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

NYSE:UI opened at $292.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.47. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $218.15 and a 52-week high of $350.63. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.20). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $498.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.92 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. SW Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,124,000. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

