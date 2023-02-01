UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Declares $0.18 Annual Dividend

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share by the bank on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

UBS Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UBS Group has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UBS Group to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Up 0.8 %

UBS Group stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in UBS Group by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.