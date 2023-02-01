Ultra Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Ultra has a total market cap of $79.99 million and $3.29 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,867.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.93 or 0.00577910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00183369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00052173 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00057282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000707 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003666 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25102002 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,330,517.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

