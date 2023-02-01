Uniswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.14 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.14 billion and approximately $110.31 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $6.75 or 0.00028599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.12 or 0.00415779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014380 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017501 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000438 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.59661005 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 603 active market(s) with $82,595,969.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.