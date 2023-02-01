United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $195.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cowen from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.90.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $185.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 99,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,351.0% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

