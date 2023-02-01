United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Holdings Cut by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,143 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USM. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 61.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $35,964.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of USM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.79. 112,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,607. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on USM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

About United States Cellular

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

