Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Sells C$26,308.75 in Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) Director George Dickson Elliott sold 6,500 shares of Urbana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$26,308.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at C$50,593.75.
Urbana stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The stock has a market cap of C$173.19 million and a P/E ratio of 23.06. Urbana Co. has a 12 month low of C$3.39 and a 12 month high of C$4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.21.
Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.06 million during the quarter.
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
