USDD (USDD) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One USDD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004323 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. USDD has a total market cap of $721.38 million and approximately $29.31 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 83.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.69 or 0.00398578 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.09 or 0.27977247 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00590487 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

