Utrust (UTK) Price Tops $0.10

Utrust (UTK) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $50.20 million and $3.60 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

