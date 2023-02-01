Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Trading Up 7.5%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 189,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 883,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Valens Semiconductor Trading Up 5.7 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $525.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.23.
Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 149,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 57,430 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
