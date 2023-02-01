Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 44,189 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,189 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

