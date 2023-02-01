VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Shares Down 1.1%

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 30,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 30,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 319.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 213,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the first quarter worth $277,000.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

