Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.94. 294,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,614. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.47 and a 200 day moving average of $150.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

