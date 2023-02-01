Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3,906.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $180,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,586,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,530,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

