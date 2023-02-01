Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is Planning Directions Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

MGV traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.28. The company had a trading volume of 29,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,435. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $109.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

