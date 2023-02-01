Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Blankinship & Foster LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Blankinship & Foster LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $204.07. 515,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,409. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.62.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

