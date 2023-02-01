Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s 8th Largest Position

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after acquiring an additional 507,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.87. 304,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,874. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

