Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 99.67% and a negative net margin of 4,465.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $66,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth $225,000. 4.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

