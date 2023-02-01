VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) rose 16.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 1,335,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,237,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Trading Up 15.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Institutional Trading of VEON

About VEON

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

