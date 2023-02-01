VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) rose 16.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 1,335,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,237,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
VEON Trading Up 15.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
