Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) were down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 1,224,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,506,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joanne Curley sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $52,130.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,942.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Articles

