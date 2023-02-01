Verge Market Cap Hits $49.96 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $49.96 million and $1.47 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,106.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00414208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.00765884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00092927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00571553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00183850 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,561,663 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

