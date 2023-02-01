Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,417,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,081,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

