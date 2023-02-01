Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.40

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 2100231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VET shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.40). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $739.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,840,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after buying an additional 1,640,088 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at $23,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 522.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after buying an additional 766,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $13,498,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Further Reading

