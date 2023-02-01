Vertical Research Downgrades Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Hold

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00. Vertical Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close.

EMN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $88.17 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $124.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,902,000 after buying an additional 156,797 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,620,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,224,000 after buying an additional 158,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,762,000 after buying an additional 63,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after buying an additional 86,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Stories

