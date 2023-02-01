Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.67. Approximately 178,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 559,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VERV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, Director Krishna Yeshwant sold 49,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $1,625,334.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,308,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,279,977.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verve Therapeutics news, Director Krishna Yeshwant sold 49,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $1,625,334.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,308,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,279,977.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 97,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $3,025,749.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,179 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,958,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,315,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,226,000 after buying an additional 199,869 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,365,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,479,000 after buying an additional 971,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after buying an additional 1,316,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after buying an additional 792,139 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

