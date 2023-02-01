VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,845 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 82,597 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.5% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. 603,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,065. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

