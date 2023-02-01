Virtu Financial LLC Has $900,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,534 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.