Virtu Financial LLC Invests $848,000 in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $113.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average is $91.74.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

