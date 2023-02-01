Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $883,000 Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 1.0 %

DOCN stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $66.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.13 million. Equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

