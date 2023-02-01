Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on H shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average of $91.74.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

