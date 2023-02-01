Virtu Financial LLC Takes $865,000 Position in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the second quarter valued at $650,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the second quarter valued at $142,000.

SVF Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SVFAU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

SVF Investment Company Profile

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

