Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 116.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after buying an additional 27,894,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1,006.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 118.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,233 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

